Rural Vietnamese preschool tops world architecture projects

Calling Bo Mon Preschool a simple idea with a big distinctive roof that casts a big mobile shadow during the course of the day, the Guardian calls it is a charming and deft design.

"The curvy shapes might be said to have some harmony with the surrounding hills. A tree is hugged at the entrance. The corrugated metal construction is basic, with some sensible-looking devices to ensure ventilation."

Bo Mon Preschool. Photo by Archdaily/Trieu Chien.

Designed by Kien Truc O, an architecture firm in Ho Chi Minh City, Bo Mon Preschool sits among the indefinite mountains and hills of Tu Nang Commune, Yen Chau District, northern Son La Province. It is a charity project and "paints up an exciting atmosphere for its inhabitants," according to the architects.

"The forming of meaningful architecture has been increasingly difficult and challenging with many uncertainties occurring during the long construction process, especially when it comes to a charity project with limited budget and adverse conditions," they stated.

The Guardian list also includes the Museum of Contemporary Art Helga de Alvear in Spain, Alex's Guesthouse in Belgium and Fass School and Teachers' Residence in Senegal.

"Making a virtue out of global lockdown, our critic takes a virtual tour of the world’s best new architecture projects," the British newspaper wrote, stating these projects represent theaters for life, whether that life is seeing art, living in your home, going to school or meeting friends, and wherever it might take place: in an ancient city, in a refugee camp, or deep countryside.

Above all, the newspaper said, these projects contain energy, invention and the ability to respond to unusual and challenging situations, "qualities we will all need, whenever we are allowed out in public again."