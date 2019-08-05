Quang Nam house opens up to nature

The three-story house was built on a 147-square meter plot of land belongs to a young couple in the province. They use it for their homestay service. It only 200 meters from the beautiful An Bang beach, and has green, tranquil surroundings.

The real task for its three architects were how to make the most out of nature while also ensuring privacy for the owners and guests, and minimize construction cost.

Their solution was to limit the use of walls to reduce the cost. There are walls only where they are really necessary. The house has a stone fence with windows.

On the side of the ground floor are the kitchen and dining room that are completely open to the outdoors.

Instead of walls, blinds are used to keep the sun out.

The windows on the first floor are set deep into the walls to avoid direct sunshine, enabling energy saving.

The owners saved 20 percent on the cost for materials. Using more glass also meant the construction was completed a few months ahead of schedule.

Thanks to all the glass, the space between the inside and outside seems unbroken. From inside, guests can see the beach and forest.

If the first floor is for guests, the second floor is for the owners.

Their living space includes a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom which take up half the space. The other half is for a large balcony used for relaxing and sightseeing.

A small, minimalist bathroom has views of the nature outside.

Many traditional materials like wood, bamboo, tiles, and grindstone have been used to save cost and keep things simple. The house was featured on architecture website Archdaily.