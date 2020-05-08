Pine tree retreat offers sophisticated Tam Dao escape

|
Straddling a 1,000-meter-square plot in Tam Dao Town of northern Vinh Phuc Province, this home belongs to a four-member, nature conscious family.
The perpendicular design offers a deluge of air and light at all hours of the day.
A waterfall cascades into the 48-meter-square swimming pool.
A special system circulates water between the pool and waterfall, offering the perfect soundtrack to hot summers.
Living and dining rooms are interconnected, the continuous concrete flooring erasing the boundary between outdoors and in.
The open ceiling plan affords inhabitants the illusion of added space.
All four bedrooms look out across the surrounding vegetation.
Sunset steeps the house in warm, cozy hues.
The addition of stone adds a natural element to this minimalist forest hideaway.
The villa blueprint.
Photos by Trieu Chien.