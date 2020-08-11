Phan Rang house of rising sun

|
Coastal Phan Rang Town in the central province of Ninh Thuan boasts 300 sunny days a year, allowing locals little respite from dangerous
The sun louvered, two-story house was painted white to deflect as much sunlight and heat as possible.
A sunken terrace, embraced by the cooling comfort of a pool, affords inhabitants the discretion of stepping into their natural surroundings.
Sunlit greenery bisects the monotony of concrete.
The fish pond benefits from a touch of modernist tranquility, allowing homeowners a space to reflect.
Massive windows frame daily life both in- and outside.
The living room has a louver system, which regulates the amount of sunshine that enters and helps reduce the heat.
Minimalist bedroom with a green view.
Bathed in the defused end of day, this home is well positioned to receive optimal amounts of daylight.
Photos by Hoang Le