Only upper-cuts at Yaly Fashion Show 2019

The fashion extravaganza is the result of successful collaboration between South African designer Bosman and Yaly owner Trinh.
Trinh, a Hoi An native, started Yaly in 1995 with a natural flair for design and passion for promoting traditional craftsmanship and modern tailoring to the international market.
Bason’s career started during 2007 in South Africa from where he made a strong impression on the international fashion industry with his understated, luxurious and immaculately detailed style.
Trinh and Bason’s collaboration commenced in February 2019 when discussing color palettes, style, fabrics and current global fashion trends.
The pre-collection launched in July highlighting a stylish and decidedly feminine demeanor.
Oriental Garden Collection showcases the unique and rich merger of two differing cultures, including smart and elegant men’s wear.
Working together has led the creators on a unique journey of discovery they hope everyone will enjoy.