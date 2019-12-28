Miss Universe 2007 to hit the catwalk for Cong Tri

This will be the second time Mori wears Tri's creations. In 2018, she donned Tri's designs for a photo shoot with a Vietnamese fashion magazine.

Riyo Mori attends an event in Vietnam in 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Pham.

Arriving in HCMC Friday, Mori said she was very interested in Tri's new designs, which are full of the Japanese spirit in every thread, including elegant colors.

Tri said that 40 designs in his new collection, "Cuc Im Lang" (unofficially translated as "The Cube of Silence"), inspired by Japanese culture, took months to research and design.

Riyo Mori, 33, became the second Japanese to be crowned Miss Universe in 2007. She has visited Vietnam earlier in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2018 and March 2109.

Tri has acquired an high profile international with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner, choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.