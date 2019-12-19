VnExpress International
Style

Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri outfit in Singapore

By Van An   December 19, 2019 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama wore a short-sleeved shirt with matching pants designed by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri to an event in Singapore.

The outfit was embellished with white lines running along the waist and sleeves to create a visual highlight. The shirt has a striking sleeve design and horizontal shoulder-bridges, creating a modern impression.

Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri’s outfit for a second time at a Singapore event on December 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Cong Tri.

Tri said he was proud he could satisfy one of his most sophisticated customers in the U.S. The team of Obama sent him a detailed list, including her measurements, what she liked and disliked, physical restrictions, and the height of her shoes.

The outfit she wore this week is part of Cong Tri’s newly launched Pre-Fall 2020 collection, which took inspiration from modern women’s travels. The collection is marked by elegant colors such as beige, black, white, and brown.

The event Obama attended on Tuesday is part of a conference series at the Singapore Expo where she and her husband Barack shared their unique life perspectives and experiences.

Obama had earlier worn another Tri outfit to an event in October.

