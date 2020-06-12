Lavender affords celebs touch of summer elegance

|
Actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc dons a purple blazer with a white shirt. One of 2020’s biggest fashion trends is a powdery pastel palette of lilac and lavender, hues dubbed "millennial purple." Photo courtesy of Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc.
Ngoc could not hide her preference for purple in another outfit. Photo courtesy of Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc.
Singer Chi Pu chooses a purple crop top to sport a trendy summer look. Photo courtesy of Chi Pu.
Singer Bich Phuong, attracted to lilac purple, goes for a cardigan and corset. Photo courtesy of Bich Phuong
Model Phi Phuong Anh reveals her beauty with a purple, cutout dress. Photo courtesy of Phi Phuong Anh.
Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, opts for a complete purple head-to-toe look. Photo courtesy of Tran Tieu Vy.
Singer Huong Giang in purple sequins. Photo courtesy of Huong Giang.
Model Thanh Hang has never missed a trend, contracting purple fever earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Thanh Hang.
Singer Toc Tien preferred the milkshake approach. Photo courtesy of Toc Tien.