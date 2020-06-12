VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Lavender affords celebs touch of summer elegance

By Y Ly   June 12, 2020 | 08:57 pm GMT+7

Different shades of purple are dominating the summer palette in Vietnam.

Actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc goes trendy with a purple blazer for her white shirt. One of 2020’s biggest fashion trend is a powdery pastel palette of lilac and lavender, hues dubbed millennial purple.

Actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc dons a purple blazer with a white shirt. One of 2020’s biggest fashion trends is a powdery pastel palette of lilac and lavender, hues dubbed "millennial purple." Photo courtesy of Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc.
Ngoc could not hide her preference for purple with another dress.

Ngoc could not hide her preference for purple in another outfit. Photo courtesy of Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc.
Singer Chi Pu chooses a purple croptop for her trendy summer look. 

Singer Chi Pu chooses a purple crop top to sport a trendy summer look. Photo courtesy of Chi Pu.
Singer Bich Phuong also likes lilac purple and chooses a cardigan and corset.

Singer Bich Phuong, attracted to lilac purple, goes for a cardigan and corset. Photo courtesy of Bich Phuong
Model Phi Phuong Anh shows her beauty with a purple cutout dress. 

Model Phi Phuong Anh reveals her beauty with a purple, cutout dress. Photo courtesy of Phi Phuong Anh.
Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, opts for a complete purple head-to-toe look.

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, opts for a complete purple head-to-toe look. Photo courtesy of Tran Tieu Vy.
Singer Huong Giang goes on stage in her purple sequin dress. 

Singer Huong Giang in purple sequins. Photo courtesy of Huong Giang.
Model Thanh Hang has never missed the trend, catching the purple fever since earlier this year.

Model Thanh Hang has never missed a trend, contracting purple fever earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Thanh Hang.
Singer Toc Tien follows the purple trend in her own style with a purple and white dress.

Singer Toc Tien preferred the milkshake approach. Photo courtesy of Toc Tien.
Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese celebrities

fashion

purple

fashion trend

trendy

 

Read more

Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

Cong Tri's latest collection debuts in French Vogue

Cong Tri's latest collection debuts in French Vogue

Lake house stacked with natural virtue

Lake house stacked with natural virtue

'50 Shades' star in the pink with Cong Tri outfit

'50 Shades' star in the pink with Cong Tri outfit

Ha Long pentagon more than the sum of its corners

Ha Long pentagon more than the sum of its corners

Kelly Rowland wows The Voice Australia with Cong Tri creation

Kelly Rowland wows The Voice Australia with Cong Tri creation

Fashion designers turn lemons into lemonade during Covid-19 response

Fashion designers turn lemons into lemonade during Covid-19 response

Silk scarves tops among Vietnam celebs

Silk scarves tops among Vietnam celebs

 
go to top