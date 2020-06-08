VnExpress International
Style

Lake house stacked with natural virtue

By Minh Trang   June 8, 2020 | 11:00 am GMT+7

With thatched roof and a 'rice straw stack', a Hanoi house reflects a modern, northern Vietnamese aesthetic.

Located in Hanoi's Son Tay Town, the 157-square-meter lake-skirting house reflects a typically northern Vietnamese design, complete with wooden furniture and thatched roof.
All spaces are permeated by plants, wind and sunlight. 
The elevated floor helps homeowners avoid humidity and termites. A "hidden" staircase evokes a rice straw stack. Meanwhile, the sound-proof thatched roof helps control solar radiation by creating ample shade.
The "straw stack" is covered by a glass panel allowing sunlight to penetrate its depths.
The bedroom offers a splendid lake view.
The common area, situated next to a small garden, faces the water to add tranquility and a sense of motion to the interior.
First floor blueprint.
Second floor blueprint.
The roof was the most difficult part to construct since trusses and rafters were curved based on the local terrain. The house took 12 months to complete at a cost of VND2.5 billion ($108,578).

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki

