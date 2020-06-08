Lake house stacked with natural virtue

|
Located in Hanoi's Son Tay Town, the 157-square-meter lake-skirting house reflects a typically northern Vietnamese design, complete with wooden furniture and thatched roof.
|
All spaces are permeated by plants, wind and sunlight.
|
The elevated floor helps homeowners avoid humidity and termites. A "hidden" staircase evokes a rice straw stack. Meanwhile, the sound-proof thatched roof helps control solar radiation by creating ample shade.
|
The "straw stack" is covered by a glass panel allowing sunlight to penetrate its depths.
|
The bedroom offers a splendid lake view.
|
The common area, situated next to a small garden, faces the water to add tranquility and a sense of motion to the interior.
|
First floor blueprint.
|
Second floor blueprint.
|
The roof was the most difficult part to construct since trusses and rafters were curved based on the local terrain. The house took 12 months to complete at a cost of VND2.5 billion ($108,578).
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki