Hue house offers disabled access to the good life

|
Located in the central town of Hue, the 257-meter-square house is home to an ailing couple in their nineties and their wheelchair bound, 60-year-old Japanese teaching daughter Lien.
|
A ramp system serves several areas of the house, including the garden.
|
Hue suffers extremely high summer temperatures and long-lasting, cold bouts of winter rain, hence the house is protected by a buffer zone of greenery, minimizing problems related to heat, wind, and external noise.
|
Glass doors and windows seamlessly connect the inside and out.
|
A second storey, lotus pattern grid helps secure the premises and restricts harsh sunlight.
|
Minimal decoration encourages ventilation and air convection, while skylights allow natural light to penetrate ever recess.
|
Slope section of the house.
Photos by Hiroyuki Ok