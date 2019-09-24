VnExpress International
Hollywood stars shine in Cong Tri's new designs

By Long Nguyen   September 24, 2019 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

American actress Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello have shined in dresses from Cong Tri’s latest collection.

Joining the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday night in California, Julia Garner chose a purple one shoulder gown with a sultry cutout at the waist and sheer details. The American actress won a trophy for best supporting actress afterwards.

Julia Garner in the purple gown designed by Cong Tri. Photo by AFP.

Julia Garner was born in 1994 and best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, for which she won the Emmy this year.

Last week, singer Camila Cabello also dressed in a beige asymmetrical design from Cong Tri’s new collection. The American-Cuban singer chose a one-sleeved top featuring a puffed shoulder for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Nevada, the U.S.

According to the Vietnamese designer, he was contacted by Camila's stylist after his show in New York recently.

Camila Cabello choses a  beige asymmetrical design to wear at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019. Photo by AFP.

Camila used to be a member of girl band Fifth Harmony before decided to pursue a solo career. She has won a Billboard Music Award and five MTV Europe Music Awards.

Tri's new dew-inspired collection was presented on September 10. It was described as one of the most creative collections in New York Fashion Week 2019. He debuted at the world-famous fashion week in New York early February this year.

Tri has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.

