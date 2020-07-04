VnExpress International
Hanoi tube house narrow in shape, broad on design

By Minh Trang   July 4, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Facing the West, a tube house in Hanoi dons a wooden face to mitigate solar radiation, promoting internal tranquility and privacy.

The 120-meter-square home is located in a Hanoi neighborhood. To make the house stand out, architects decided to create a special facade with wood lamination, reducing solar radiation, and helping to shape the exterior.
The front garden is raised to create space for a garage.
The house is designed with two open sides in the front and the back, ensuring maximum lighting and ventilation.
A staircase is placed at the back to utilize more living space, often spoiled by the traditional tube house shape.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow tons of natural light to penetrate the abode.
The basic spatial structure of a normal tube house is often in the form of a staircase acting as main axis, but architects of this house broke the tradition by placing it to the rear.
A closer look at the wooden facade.

Photos by Trieu Chien.

