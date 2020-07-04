Hanoi tube house narrow in shape, broad on design

|
The 120-meter-square home is located in a Hanoi neighborhood. To make the house stand out, architects decided to create a special facade with wood lamination, reducing solar radiation, and helping to shape the exterior.
|
The front garden is raised to create space for a garage.
|
The house is designed with two open sides in the front and the back, ensuring maximum lighting and ventilation.
|
A staircase is placed at the back to utilize more living space, often spoiled by the traditional tube house shape.
|
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow tons of natural light to penetrate the abode.
|
The basic spatial structure of a normal tube house is often in the form of a staircase acting as main axis, but architects of this house broke the tradition by placing it to the rear.
|
A closer look at the wooden facade.
Photos by Trieu Chien.