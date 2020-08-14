Double-facade Vung Tau abode stares down the sun

|
The 68-square-meter house, located in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, was equipped with a double facade to diminish the impact of direct afternoon sunlight.
|
Built at both the front and back, porous brick screening does not completely sever the connection between built environment and nature.
|
Small gardens and balconies promote an inner sense of peace and dynamic connectivity.
|
Restractable glass doors allows common spaces to extend beyond their defined margins.
|
An external staircase leads straight to the roof.
|
A minimalist bedroom with a natural, near-cabin-like finish.
|
Contruction costs totalled around VND3 billlion ($129,114).
Photos by Quang Tran.