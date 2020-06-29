VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Dong Nai house ‘breathes’ through its walls

By Minh Trang   June 29, 2020 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

A house in southern Dong Nai Province has walls built of bricks with holes, or structural bricks, to enable ventilation.

Believing that indoor air quality is worse than outdoor air quality, owners of the 208-meter-square house in Dong Nai southern province want to built a building that can breathe on its own, that was house the walls of bricks were born. Located on a 1,000-meter-square plot, next to Dong Nai River, the house has a lot of greenery to harmonize with the local neighbothood.

The owners of the 208-meter-square house wanted to build something that could "breathe". Located on a 1,000-meter-square plot next to the Dong Nai River, the house has a lot of greenery.
The house is made of eight blocks, which are intersect at a common space, formed from the breathing walls, consisting hollow bricks which are lined up in the different direction from the conventional method of construction.

The bricks are lined up in a different direction from the conventional method of construction.
A closer look of the wall, which lies next to garden in order to prevent the impacts of the external environment such as dust and noise on the living space. To be environmental-friendly and avoid wastes, homeowners use defected bricks.

To be environment-friendly and avoid waste, homeowners use defective bricks.
The garden plays as a second layer behind the brick wall.

The garden acts as a second layer behind the brick wall.
Kitchen with a view of greenery. All rooms in the house are connected by four breathing walls surrounding them.

Kitchen with a view.
Natural light penetrates via the sky light.

The skylight.
Interior walls are painted in white, making them breathing walls stand out from every angle.

The interior walls painted in white.
Idea of the breathing walls playing as a lung of the house.

The breathing walls act as a lung for the house.

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese house

wall

architecture

architect

house

design

 

Read more

Saigon fans queue from 4 am to buy Converse x Fear of God sneakers

Saigon fans queue from 4 am to buy Converse x Fear of God sneakers

Hanoi tube house narrow in shape, broad on design

Hanoi tube house narrow in shape, broad on design

Overseas Vietnamese makeup queens conquer Internet

Overseas Vietnamese makeup queens conquer Internet

Hue house offers disabled access to the good life

Hue house offers disabled access to the good life

World's first ‘gold-plated’ hotel to open in Hanoi

World's first ‘gold-plated’ hotel to open in Hanoi

Bamboo design instills Da Nang home with eco-friendly charm

Bamboo design instills Da Nang home with eco-friendly charm

Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

Lavender affords celebs touch of summer elegance

Lavender affords celebs touch of summer elegance

 
go to top