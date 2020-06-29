Dong Nai house ‘breathes’ through its walls

|
The owners of the 208-meter-square house wanted to build something that could "breathe". Located on a 1,000-meter-square plot next to the Dong Nai River, the house has a lot of greenery.
The bricks are lined up in a different direction from the conventional method of construction.
To be environment-friendly and avoid waste, homeowners use defective bricks.
The garden acts as a second layer behind the brick wall.
Kitchen with a view.
The skylight.
The interior walls painted in white.
The breathing walls act as a lung for the house.
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki