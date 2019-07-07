Designer invokes rural France in Saigon to present bridal dresses Hoàng Thùy làm vedette show thời trang cưới của Chung Thanh Phong

The I Am Sunny collection, showed in Ho Chi Minh City Saturday, comprises 40 daily-use and 40 bridal dresses. Phong said the combination was a challenging task.

"Women shine anywhere they go, but they shine brightest when they wear the bridal dress. That’s the spirit of this collection," said the 31-year-old designer who has created many red-carpet outfits for top Vietnamese celebrities.

Vietanmese supermodel Hoang Thuy opens the show with a bridal dress. Photo courtesy of Chung Thanh Phong.

He used the same materials and textures for both dress types. The classic French style was seen throughout the show, with noble puff sleeves and several countryside elements.

The dresses were V-necked, high-lows and off-the-shoulders mixed with big belts, boots and cowboy hats, making the models "girlish and unique", a concept the designer has been pursuing for years.

His way of designing the corsets make the female curves more revealing but at the same creating comfort for the wearers.

White and nude are the dominant colors in the collection, harmonized with black, yellow and dark blue. The dresses were introduced in that order to reflect the starting of the day with bright colors and ending with dark ones.

Dark colors were used to reflect the end of a day. Photos courtesy of Chung Thanh Phong.

Materials were also carefully prepared. Phong spent months researching and looking for almost a hundred types of laces and accessories imported from France, Italy and Thailand. Cotton, linen, voile and organza are the main fabrics used. Some dresses had crystals attached.

Phong also came up with a unique set to present his collection. 30 workers were hired for three days before the show to decorate the 60-meter runway, which simulated rural France with yellow leaves falling on wooden fences. Over 70 lights and fans were used to create the illusion of sunlight and breeze.