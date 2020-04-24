Da Nang villa features facade of coral

|
The 400-square-meter place is exposed to high heat and humidity. Its owners took inspiration from corals to design a facade that keeps out sunlight and gives them more privacy despite having an open space.
|
A close look at the coral facade, which is made of fiber-reinforced concrete.
|
The coral facade creates a unique look in the evening.
|
The ground floor is used for entertainment, and has a view to the swimming pool upstairs.
|
Swimming pool and outdoor dining area.
|
The second floor is a shared space for the family. The interior of the villa is in modern European style.
|
The dining room is connected with the swimming pool, creating an open space with views to the sea.
|
The house has three bedrooms on the third floor where sunlight does penetrate from behind the coral design.
|
A third of the ground area is a garden with a small pool. The garden, where the summer heat is kept out, is where the home owners gather for outdoor parties.
|
Ground floor design.
|
Second floor design.
|
Third floor design.
|
Roof design.
Photos by Princestudio.