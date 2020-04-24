VnExpress International
Style

Da Nang villa features facade of coral

By Minh Trang   April 24, 2020 | 09:03 pm GMT+7

A villa in Da Nang, inspired by corals, has a unique look and a sustainable filtering layer.

The 400-square-meter place is exposed to high heat and humidity. Its owners took inspiration from corals to design a facade that keeps out sunlight and gives them more privacy despite having an open space.
A close look at the coral facade, which is made of fiber-reinforced concrete.
The coral facade creates a unique look in the evening.
The ground floor is used for entertainment, and has a view to the swimming pool upstairs.
Swimming pool and outdoor dining area.
The second floor is a shared space for the family. The interior of the villa is in modern European style.
The dining room is connected with the swimming pool, creating an open space with views to the sea.
The house has three bedrooms on the third floor where sunlight does penetrate from behind the coral design.
A third of the ground area is a garden with a small pool. The garden, where the summer heat is kept out, is where the home owners gather for outdoor parties.
 Ground floor design.
Second floor design.
Third floor design.
Roof design.

Photos by Princestudio.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese house design architecture coral Da Nang
 
