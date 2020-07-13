VnExpress International
Style

Curved oasis resonates mountain, ocean current in Nha Trang

By Minh Trang   July 13, 2020 | 09:25 am GMT+7

A sea-side abode in central Nha Trang Town blends effortlessly with its flowing landscape thanks to its curvaceous design.

The 310-meter-square house, located in the coastal town of Nha Trang in central Khanh Hoa Province, is home to a two-generation family, including an old couple and their son's family. Inspired, architects decided curved walls would best represent its location between mountain and sea.
Taking 18 months to construct, the dynamic design affords inhabitants greater access to the spectacular view.
Breeze blocks create a natural curtain.
Large windows and doors offer a full view of mountains and sea, accentuated by a minimalist, non-distracting interior.
A yard with a nature view.
An oasis of curves.

Photos by Kaa Architects

