Style

Cong Tri's latest collection debuts in French Vogue

By Y Ly   June 9, 2020 | 10:16 am GMT+7

Designer Cong Tri’s latest collection was showcased in Vogue featuring two of his leading Vietnamese model friends.

Cong Tri introduced his Fall -  Winter 2020 collection with photos of singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and Thanh Hang on the French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue. 

Tri wants his Fall - Winter 2020 collection to signify the beauty of amity and the dynamic moments of modern women in a palatial world.

The collection exploits the connection between friends, utilizing symbolic patterns of Yellow Rose, Lily Peru, Geranium; all of which are flowers that speak for the beauty of friendship, according to the Vietnamese designer. Many of his new designs use color of flower, reminding people of the beauty of nature. 

An flower-inspired shirt.

Model Thanh Hang wears a dress with dramatic shoulders, which also appeared in Tris dew-inspired collection released in New York Fashion Week last September. 

The language of flowers is also deeply infused in the form, colors, embroiderie and embellishment of the outfits.

Model Ho Ngoc Ha dons a dress with 

The photos were taken last month, after Tri introduced his Summer Capsule 2020 collection. In January, fashion website Fashionista called him part of a new generation of designers poised to shake up the red carpet.

Since his debut at New York Fashion Week last year, many international stars have been seen in his designs, including American singers Beyonce, Lizzo, actress Sandra Oh, and Dakota Johnson, etc.
Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Vietnamese designer

fashion

Cong Tri

Vogue

 

