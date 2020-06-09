Cong Tri's latest collection debuts in French Vogue

|
Cong Tri introduced his Fall - Winter 2020 collection with the help of singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and Thanh Hang in the French edition of prestigious fashion magazine Vogue.
Tri wants his Fall - Winter 2020 collection to signify the beauty of amity and the dynamism of modern women in a palatial setting.
The collection exploits the connection between friends, utilizing symbolic patterns of Yellow Rose, Lily Peru, Geranium, according to the Vietnamese designer. Many of his new designs use the color of flowers to remind viewers of the beauty of nature.
A flower-inspired shirt.
Model Thanh Hang wears a dress with dramatic shoulders, which also appeared in Tri's dew-inspired collection shown at New York Fashion Week last September.
The language of flowers is deeply infused in the form, colors and embellishment of the outfits.
Model Ho Ngoc Ha dons a dress resembling a set of petals.
The photos were taken last month, after Tri introduced his Summer Capsule 2020 collection. In January, fashion website Fashionista called him part of a "new generation of designers poised to shake up the red carpet."