Style

Color of dusk inspires top Vietnamese designer

By Duy Khanh   January 11, 2020 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

Never missing a fashion trend, designer Chung Thanh Phong rocks Pantone's color of the year in his latest collection.

In his latest collection, Vietnamese leading designer Chung Thanh Phong quickly picked up the trend by adopting classic blue for his new outfits. In the photo, the model wears a menswear-inspired suit in the color of 2020 to show off her femininity and strength.

A model shows off her femininity and strength in a menswear-inspired suit. Last November, American standardized color matching system Pantone picked "classic blue" the color of 2020, calling it the hue of a dusk-sky.
According to Phong, who decided to become a fashion designer in 2010, cobalt blue is a royal color and reminds people of the dresses in fairy tales. Last November, American standardized color matching system Pantone picked classic blue the color of 2020, describing it as the color of a dusk-sky.

Phong, who turned fashion designer in 2010, says cobalt blue is a royal color and reminds people of fairy tale attire. A model shines in an off-the-shoulder gown, a popular item in Phong's new collection.
A model shines in a blue thigh-high slit with crystal ornaments. According to Pantone, classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge.

A model shines in a blue thigh-high slit with crystal accessories. Pantone said classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge.
Chung Thanh Phong has always wanted his models girlish and unique. The blue gown with a low V cut is such an evidence for the concept he pursued for years.

Chung Thanh Phong has always displayed his models as "girlish and unique". This low V cut is evidence of his pursuit.
Satin and sequence are some of the most-used materials in the collection. Phong also uses folding techniques to create three-dimensional forms from two-dimensional sheets of fabric.

With satin and sequence some of the most-used materials in the collection, Phong employs folding techniques to create a three-dimensional effect.
The designer opts for many shades of blue with varied materials, from tulle to metalic fabric.

The designer opts for anything from tulle to metallic fabric, highlighting the model’s curves while also providing essential comfort.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese fashion designer classic blue fashion. Chung Thanh Phong collection
 
