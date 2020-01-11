Color of dusk inspires top Vietnamese designer

|
A model shows off her femininity and strength in a menswear-inspired suit. Last November, American standardized color matching system Pantone picked "classic blue" the color of 2020, calling it the hue of a dusk-sky.
|
Phong, who turned fashion designer in 2010, says cobalt blue is a royal color and reminds people of fairy tale attire. A model shines in an off-the-shoulder gown, a popular item in Phong's new collection.
|
A model shines in a blue thigh-high slit with crystal accessories. Pantone said classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge.
|
Chung Thanh Phong has always displayed his models as "girlish and unique". This low V cut is evidence of his pursuit.
|
With satin and sequence some of the most-used materials in the collection, Phong employs folding techniques to create a three-dimensional effect.
|
The designer opts for anything from tulle to metallic fabric, highlighting the model’s curves while also providing essential comfort.