Classic blue: Vietnam stars embrace the dusk sky

|
Model Quynh Anh Shyn joins the trend with a classic blue outfit and glowing neon red handbag, one of the hottest fashion items of 2019. Last month, American standardized color matching system Pantone picked "classic blue" the color of 2020, describing it as the color of a dusk-sky. Photo by Facebook/Quynh Anh Shyn.
|
Singer Yen Nhi chooses a pleated skirt and Sabrina top to underscore her femininity. According to Pantone, classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. The color of the year selection process requires "thoughtful consideration and trend analysis". Photo by Facebook/Yen Trang-Yen Nhi.
|
Never missing a fashion trend, singer Ho Ngoc Ha opts for a blue satin skirt with a high slit. Photo by Facebook/Ho Ngoc Ha.
|
As a leading fashionista, model Khanh Linh wears a blue bodysuit to highlight her curves. Photo by Facebook/Linh Dang Khanh Nguyen.
|
Singer Phuong Trinh Jolie shows that classic blue can make a woman look more sportive. Photo by Facebook/Phuong Trinh Jolie.
|
Model Duong Tu Anh wears an off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit with a blue purse to match. Photo by Facebook/Duong Tu Anh.
|
Model Le Hang embraces the 2020 trend with an off-the-shoulder top, loose-fitting trousers and purse. Photo by Facebook/Le Hang.