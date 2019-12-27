VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Classic blue: Vietnam stars embrace the dusk sky

By Trang Shaelyn   December 27, 2019 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

In line with Pantone's color of the year, many Vietnamese models and singers opt for classic blue.

Model Quynh Anh Shyn goes on trend with classic blue outfits and a glowing neon red handbag, one of the hottest fashion item of 2019. Last month, the American standardized color matching system Pantone picked classic blue as the color of 2020, saying that it is the color of the sky at dusk. Photo by Facebook/Quynh Anh Shyn.

Model Quynh Anh Shyn joins the trend with a classic blue outfit and glowing neon red handbag, one of the hottest fashion items of 2019. Last month, American standardized color matching system Pantone picked "classic blue" the color of 2020, describing it as the color of a dusk-sky. Photo by Facebook/Quynh Anh Shyn.
Singer Yen Nhi chooses a pleated skirt and a Sabrina top to show off her femininity. According to Pantone, classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. The color of the year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.  Photo by Facebook/Yen Trang-Yen Nhi.

Singer Yen Nhi chooses a pleated skirt and Sabrina top to underscore her femininity. According to Pantone, classic blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. The color of the year selection process requires "thoughtful consideration and trend analysis". Photo by Facebook/Yen Trang-Yen Nhi.
Never missing any fashion trends, singer Ho Ngoc Ha chooses a blue satin long skirt with a high slit cutout. Photo by Facebook/Ho Ngoc Ha.

Never missing a fashion trend, singer Ho Ngoc Ha opts for a blue satin skirt with a high slit. Photo by Facebook/Ho Ngoc Ha.
As a leading fashionista, model Khanh Linh always goes for trendy fashion items. She wears a blue bodysuit to show off her curves and femininity. Photo by Facebook/Linh Dang Khanh Nguyen.

As a leading fashionista, model Khanh Linh wears a blue bodysuit to highlight her curves. Photo by Facebook/Linh Dang Khanh Nguyen.
Singer Phuong Trinh Jolie shows that classic blue can make a woman look more sportive and active. Photo by Facebook/Phuong Trinh Jolie.

Singer Phuong Trinh Jolie shows that classic blue can make a woman look more sportive. Photo by Facebook/Phuong Trinh Jolie.
Model Duong Tu Anh wears an off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit cutout. She also chooses a blue purse matching the dress. Photo by Facebook/Duong Tu Anh.

Model Duong Tu Anh wears an off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit with a blue purse to match. Photo by Facebook/Duong Tu Anh.
Model Le Hang goes completely for the color of 2020 with an off-the-shoulder top, loose-fitting trousers and a purse. Photo by Facebook/Le Hang.

Model Le Hang embraces the 2020 trend with an off-the-shoulder top, loose-fitting trousers and purse. Photo by Facebook/Le Hang.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese celebrities fashion trend classic blue model
 
Read more
Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri outfit in Singapore

Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri outfit in Singapore

Vietnamese celebrities favor shades of nude

Vietnamese celebrities favor shades of nude

130-year-old building to serve as ‘tradition house’ for HCMC administration

130-year-old building to serve as ‘tradition house’ for HCMC administration

Only upper-cuts at Yaly Fashion Show 2019

Only upper-cuts at Yaly Fashion Show 2019

Vietnamese contestant’s filter coffee-inspired costume a hit at Miss Universe

Vietnamese contestant’s filter coffee-inspired costume a hit at Miss Universe

A-listers show off Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection

A-listers show off Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection

Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

 
go to top