Celebs embrace latex trend

By Y Ly   August 9, 2019 | 11:59 am GMT+7

Latex outfits have recently become the favorite choice of Vietnamese celebrities.

Latex has made a return in the mainstream recently when it appeared on collections of several major fashion brands. Thanks to international celebrities rocking latex outfits like Kylie Jenner and Rita Ora, many people have been hoping on the trend, including in Vietnamese celebrities.

In one of her shows in July Vietnamese pop star My Tam wore a body-hugging red latex dress.

The 2018 Miss International Queen Huong Giang wears a latex dress that looks exactly like My Tam’s but in pink.

Model Ngoc Trinh wears a shiny black latex two-strap dress with high heels at a fashion event in Ho Chi Minh City.

Trinh in a beige latex corset dress and heels in a matching color at the movies.

Singers and sisters Thieu Bao Trang and Thieu Bao Tram both wear outfits with a black latex crop top and skirt with yellow fur on the shoulders.

Singer Ho Ngoc Ha in a bold pink, laser-cut latex dress.

Ha also brings latex into her fashion photo shoots, with a hooded black dress.

Singer Bao Anh in a lovely burgundy colored latex cut-out dress.

