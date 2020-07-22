Archdaily top 50 credits Vietnamese design

The 140-square-meter Small House 01 in southern Dong Nai Province is constructed atop the foundation of an old property of a peculiar shape enclosed by the surrounding buildings. The homeowners wanted to build a house connecting them with nature as well as facilitate family bonding.

The facade consists of two brick walls with a shaded space nested in-between, shielding the house from direct sunlight and inviting fresh air into the property. Photo by Cung Vit.