Style

Archdaily top 50 credits Vietnamese design

By Minh Trang   July 22, 2020 | 01:09 pm GMT+7

Four innovative structures, from Hanoi to Dong Nai, have been named in the list of best houses in 2020 by prominent architecture website Archdaily.

This 140-square-meter CH House in Hanoi's Ha Dong District provides a three-generation family a harmonious refuge. It boasts two facades: the outer layer is made of perforated cement blocks while the inner layer consists of steel framed glass. Trees dot the inside while common areas like the living and dining rooms are placed at different levels to replicate the notion of dynamic transitioning. Photo by Oddo.
Located in central Quy Nhon Province, Bin & Bon House is home to a married couple and their sons. Architects designed the house's cross-section as a terraced plot, giving the mother ample opportunity to keep an eye on her energetic offspring while otherwise engaged. Photo by Quang Dam. In front of the 170-square-meter house lies a front yard where the children can run and play. Photo by Quang Dam.
The 140-square-meter Small House 01 in southern Dong Nai Province is constructed atop the foundation of an old property of a peculiar shape enclosed by the surrounding buildings. The homeowners wanted to build a house connecting them with nature as well as facilitate family bonding.
The facade consists of two brick walls with a shaded space nested in-between, shielding the house from direct sunlight and inviting fresh air into the property. Photo by Cung Vit.
A tropical garden lurks behind the brick wall. Photo by Cung Vit.
Located on a 500-meter-square plot in Ha Long Town, in northern Quang Ninh Province, Ha Long Villa stands out among its neighbors in an environment beset by booming tourism. Architects designed the pentagon within a pentagon that establishes layers of interior and semi-exterior spaces filled with forest-like greenery. Photo by Hiroyuki Oki.
Large doors and windows allow natural sunlight to enter and offers a view of the bay outside. Photo by Hiroyuki Oki.
