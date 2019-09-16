A Nha Trang house takes its home entertainment

|
Located on a 420 square meter plot, this house in central Nha Trang Town offers views of the oceans with the bay and mountains in the background.
Architect Pham Thi My An (MM++ architects) decided to maximize the number of bedrooms and entertainment experience to ensure residents have a memorable stay.
The house has two entrances. The first one is behind a stone fence and the second is an exterior staircase running to the higher deck with a swimming pool.
The pool level, the fourth, also has a high ceiling space that combines the kitchen, the dining area and the living room, with a pool table thrown in, for good measure. Above it is the fifth floor resembling a timber box with large five-storey house has two main parts. A high ceiling volume, glazed in the front and stone cladding in the back; and a timber box with large louvers.
The building uses its ground level as a garage and as a space for a 50-seat cinema behind in the back of the pool, not to mention spa facilities.
On the third floor, facing the cliff-side is a bedroom suite with a private garden and outdoor bathroom.
On the fourth floor are deck chairs that have a continuous view of the pool and the seascape.
The top floor has been used for bedrooms that have a system of glass doors and wooden shutters allowing the residents to decide how much light to let in. The house is on a large podium that gives it the needed height to get sea views over the street and residences in front.