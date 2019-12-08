VnExpress International
Style

A-listers show off Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection

By Tam Giao   December 8, 2019 | 01:33 pm GMT+7

Cong Tri has introduced his new collection to Vietnamese fashion lovers, with two celebrities wearing his dew-inspired designs.

Model Thanh Hang shines in a colorful premium organza high-low skirt decorated with dyed ostrich feathers. The dress had been worn by Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk at Tri's show at the New York Fashion Week in September. 
Singer Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and Hang in Tri's new designs. From day dresses to evening gowns in dark colors, asymmetrical outfits to cutout dresses with crystals and sequin, Tri's dew-inspired collection has been described as one of the most creative at the New York Fashion Week.
The duo in an oversize suit and a gold gown. The gold suit was worn by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith at her husband Will Smith's birthday in October.

Hang in a huge highlighted shoulder, inspired by 80's fashion. According to the NYFW website, Tri's collection was state-of-the-art and a fascinating story waiting to be told.
Tri’s cut-out designs with low cut V-necks emphasized the femininity of Ha. Tri said in his new collection he wanted to catch the glassy beauty of dew drops in the morning before they fall on the ground and shatter.
The duo look mysterious in black thigh-high slit gowns.They have worked with Tri many times over the years and have become somewhat of muses for him. He has acquired an international following with a number of A-listers like Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.
