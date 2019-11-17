A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

|
American singer Maren Morris wore a Cong Tri creation, a white dress, to the annual Country Music Association Awards in New York on November 13. She won the Album of the Year award this year. Photo by Twitter/coypaulbailey.
|
New Zealand model Georgia Fowler chose a gold asymmetrical dress from Cong Tri's 2020 Spring Summer collection to attend the Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball event in September in New York. She was also on the catwalk for Tri at the New York Fashion Week in September. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev from the American drama series "Vampire Diaries" wore a pajamas-inspired fuchsia pantsuit by Cong Tri at the 2019 InStyle Awards in October. It was among the 60 designs in Tri's new collection, inspired by dew, introduced at the New York Fashion Week. The dew-inspired collection was described as one of the most creative this year at the New York Fashion Week. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik wore a single-sleeved high-cut bodysuit at the 2019 UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles last month. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
American actress Jada Pinkett Smith chose a gold suit to attend Hollywood actor Will Smith's birthday in October. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
British-American star Sienna Miller chose an off-the-shoulder floor-skimming Cong Tri gown in marigold yellow on the red carpet at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards on November 3. British tabloid Daily Mail called Miller with her yellow gown "one of the brightest lights" at the event. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello chose a beige one-sleeved top with a puffed shoulder for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. Photo by AFP.
|
Former US first lady Michelle Obama wore a brown satin suit designed by Cong Tri to an event organized by a non-governmental organization in Washington, D.C., on October 23. The Vietnamese designer said she was the most careful customer he has ever had in the U.S. He designed the suit and chose the color based on the measurement, preferences and physical characteristics of Michelle. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.
|
At the 71st Emmy Awards in September in the U.S., American actress Julia Garner chose a purple one-shoulder gown with a sultry cutout at the waist and sheer details. Elle magazine called the dress "a masterful combination of one-shoulder silhouette and a difficult-to-pull-off violet purple." Photo by AFP.