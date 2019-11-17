A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev from the American drama series "Vampire Diaries" wore a pajamas-inspired fuchsia pantsuit by Cong Tri at the 2019 InStyle Awards in October. It was among the 60 designs in Tri's new collection, inspired by dew, introduced at the New York Fashion Week. The dew-inspired collection was described as one of the most creative this year at the New York Fashion Week. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.