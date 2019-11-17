VnExpress International
A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

By Dat Phan   November 17, 2019 | 10:31 am GMT+7

After Vietnamese designer Cong Tri’s participation in the New York Fashion Week, some celebrities have chosen to wear his clothes.

American singer Maren Morris wore a Cong Tri creation, a white dress, to the annual Country Music Association Awards in New York on November 13. She won the Album of the Year award this year. Photo by Twitter/coypaulbailey.

Model Georgia Fowler chose a gold asymmetrical dress in Cong Tris Spring Summer 2020 collection to attend the Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball event. She also walked the runway for Tri at his show in New York Fashion Week in September. 

Nina Dobrev from the American drama series Vampire Diaries rocked a pajama-inspired fuchsia pantsuit by Cong Tri at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Octoter. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.

The Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik wore an single-sleeved high-cut bodysuit at the 2019 UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.

Jada Pinkett Smith (L) chose a gold suit to attend her husbands birthday last month. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.

On November 3, British-American star Sienna Miller chose an off-the-shoulder floor-skimming Cong Tri gown in marigold yellow to brighten up the red carpet at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. Photo by Facebook/CONG TRI.

The American-Cuban singer Camila Cabello chose a beige one-sleeved top featuring a puffed shoulder for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. Photo by AFP.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama wore a brown satin customized suit designed by Cong Tri while attending an event organized by a non-government organization in Washington, D.C. on October 23. The Vietnamese designer said this was the most careful customer he’s ever had in the U.S. Tri designed the suit and chose the color based on the measurement, preferences, physical characteristics and heel height he received from the customer. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.

Joining the 71st Emmy Awards in September in California, American actress Julia Garner chose a purple one shoulder gown with a sultry cutout at the waist and sheer details.The outfit was part of Tris new dew-inspired collection presented at the New York Fashion Week on September 10. Photo by AFP.

Tags: Vietnamese designer Cong Tri international stars wear Cong Tri Camila Cabello wear Cong Tri Michelle Obama wear Cong Tri Cong Tri outfits
 
