A Da Lat house has two fronts, no back portion

The three-storied house in the Central Highlands town of Da Lat has a design which gives it two facades and no rear. The original house was with a family for years, but a son who returned to Da Lat after studying and working for sometime in Saigon decided to rebuild the house last year.

The owner wanted a house with a lot of light, not too retro, but fitting Da Lat architecture with its strong French colonial influences.

The first facade looks like a vintage luxury French villa with a white sparse fence and a wooden net that covers the front of the top floor.

The second facade, facing a residential area, wears a more casual look with bright walls and moderately small wooden windows behind the balcony and the gate.

The complex design of the house, which has a total area of 310 square meters, gives it six sides with no perpendicular angle.

The central space connects the functional rooms.

The void between floors provides great views of the valleys in Da Lat.

Just like the house design, the interior is a blend of the traditional and modern designs with wooden furniture and leather sofas.

The house has a fair share of doors and windows to allow plenty of natural light, as the owner wanted.

Each room and each corner has windows of different shapes and proportions.

The house continues to allow light to come in through openings in many places including the stairs.

The exterior of the house is paved with raw stone and hemp paint to absorb the light. It also has sloping roofs and thick double layered walls, using a variety of wood types for flooring and furniture to suit local climatic conditions.