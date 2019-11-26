VnExpress International
World-famous DJs to light up Saigon EDM festival

By Dang Khoa   November 26, 2019 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Coone, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and Aly & Fila will be performing at the Ravolution Music Festival in Saigon on December 8. Photo courtesy of Ravolution Music Festival.

An all-star lineup of international DJs, including Don Diablo and Oliver Heldens, will headline the Ravolution Music Festival in Saigon next month.

The outdoor electronic dance music (EDM) event will take place at Empire City in the Thu Thiem new urban area (District 2) on Sunday, December 8. Various EDM genres will be played by four international DJs, Coone and Aly & Fila being the other two, the latter being a duo.

Dutchman Don Diablo is famous for pioneering the future house movement in the dance music world.

Placed sixth in DJ Mag’s recent Top 100 DJs ranking, he is best known for his hits like "Chemicals" with artist Tiesto and "On My Mind", which have garnered more than 59 million and 54 million views on YouTube.

Heldens, also from Holland and one place below Don Diablo in the ranking, is also known for playing a range of genres like techno, progressive and deep house music.

Belgian Koen Bauweraerts, more commonly known by his stage name Coone, one of hardstyle’s brightest stars, will turn up the heavy bass at the outdoor dance music festival. The 36-year-old has gained a lot of success in Europe and become a headliner at major hardstyle events such as Defqon.1, Reverze, Iqon, and The Qontinent.

Joining him are Egypt’s Aly & Fila, who will perform euphoric sets for trance fans, and Vietnamese trap DJ HuyDx, whose specialty is traps soundtracks.

Information about tickets is available at the festival website and Facebook page.

Many international DJs performed and thousands of EDM lovers turned up at the Ravolution Music Festival in May this year.

