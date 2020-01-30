Where the lion dance is the cat’s whiskers

Performing the lion dance wearing cat masks (mua su tu meo) is a long-standing tradition among the Tay and Nung ethnic minority groups living in Cao Loc, Loc Binh, Van Lang, Van Quan, Binh Gia and Trang Dinh districts of Lang Son Province.

The dance is usually performed on the first and second day of Tet, the Lunar New Year and for major occasions, including the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

The Nung call this mythical lion cat the ki lan, which is one of Vietnam's four holy beasts: the dragon (long) in the east, qilin (lan) in the west, turtle (quy) in the north, and phoenix (phung) in the south.

The cat masks used by the Nung to depict the ki lan seem to indicate a three-horned creature.