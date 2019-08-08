VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

​Vietnamese troupe wins Southeast Asia dance competition

By Hoang Nguyen, Hoanh   August 8, 2019 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
​Vietnamese troupe wins Southeast Asia dance competition
Lyricist has won the Super 24 dance competition. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnamese troupe Lyricist has won the Super 24 dance competition in Singapore for the first time ever.

In the final on Wednesday, Lyricist scored 19/20 with its performance titled "Be Yourself". The troupe took on and beat 14 teams to win the title. 

Super 24, which premiered in 2012 and is an annual competition organized by the Singapore government and performing arts centre O School, has quickly become one of the most anticipated dance events in Southeast Asia. 

Having increased its audience to more than 37,000 now, this year’s edition saw 73 teams battle it out for the championship title.

Each participating team must have 24 members aged under 35 and from the same country. 

There are three main categories - Secondary, Tertiary and Open - and teams have to perform a choreographed piece in exactly 90 seconds on an eight square meter stage with a judge on each side. 

Each team is scored on teamwork, choreography, musicality, and technique.

Check out Lyricist's performance in the final:

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam dance crew champion Singapore
 
Read more
Five most popular music videos of Vietnamese pop prince on YouTube

Five most popular music videos of Vietnamese pop prince on YouTube

Backstage a bling-bling night, a drag-queen drama

Backstage a bling-bling night, a drag-queen drama

Film on LGBT-families to hit big screens next month

Film on LGBT-families to hit big screens next month

Hanoi installation exhibition to underline problem of waste

Hanoi installation exhibition to underline problem of waste

Vietnamese nudes fetch big bucks abroad but remain taboo at home

Vietnamese nudes fetch big bucks abroad but remain taboo at home

German trio to perform classical works in Saigon

German trio to perform classical works in Saigon

A dancer flits between the divine and the mundane

A dancer flits between the divine and the mundane

 
go to top