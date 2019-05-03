Vietnamese photographer wins third prize in UK photo contest

"Breakfast of the butcher" won the third prize in the Street Food category in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2019. Photo courtesy of Viet Van Tran

The results were announced on May 1, and he was the only Vietnamese photographer to win a prize this year.

His entry, "Breakfast of the butcher", shows a butcher having a meal in Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City. It was entered in the Street Food category for photos about people selling, buying and eating food.

It is on display along with 169 other entries at Mall Galleries in the British capital London from May 1 to 5. The exhibition is expected to be shown in many major cities in the U.K. and Europe.

This year the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards attracted 9,000 photos and films from 77 countries in a number of categories.

The jury included 45 experts in photography and food, who chose 170 works from 30 countries for awards.

Van has won various photo contests in and outside Vietnam. "Breakfast of the butcher" earlier won the first prize in the 2017 Master Cup in the U.S in the Food category.