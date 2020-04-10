VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Vietnamese DJ joins international artists for online EDM festival

By Dang Khoa   April 10, 2020 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese DJ joins international artists for online EDM festival
Vietnamese DJ Get Looze. Photo courtesy of Get Looze.

Vietnamese DJ Khuong Bao Khang, stage name Get Looze, and 40 other artists will stream a stay-at-home rave this weekend.

The virtual concert will feature an all-star lineup of international DJs, including Dutch DJ duo Bassjackers and Brazilian DJ duo Cat Dealers who were 34th and 46th in DJ Mag’s recent Top 100 DJs ranking for 2019.

It will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitch, the electronic dance music streaming website belonging to 1001Tracklists, for an international audience.

The event will feature videos from the homes of the artists from Friday to Sunday, with the event organizer saying: "There’s something for everyone, and the weekend promises new music, good vibes and uplifting spirits for all during this difficult time!"

Get Looze, 28, a Saigon DJ, will be the only local act, joining at 0:45 a.m. Vietnam time. He will be one of the few out of the 40-odd artists to play for an hour.

He has won two music production contests, Vietnam Pioneer Digital DJ Battle in 2014 and DJ EDM Vietnam in 2015, and was included in the 2019 Top 10 DJ list by Yeah1, the Vietnamese youth entertainment website.

In a recent Facebook post, he asked Vietnamese artists to submit tracks and mashups they produced to showcase the local music scene to international audiences.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. EST in America every day from April 10 to 12, and run for at least 10 hours. Audiences can visit the organizer's Facebook page to find the full lineup and timings.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam DJ EDM Get Looze Khuong Bao Khang virtual concert Covid-19 coronavirus
 
Read more
Musicians engage fans online as pandemic takes center stage

Musicians engage fans online as pandemic takes center stage

Mui Ne dune shot wins world's best fun photo contest

Mui Ne dune shot wins world's best fun photo contest

Covid-19 pandemic leaves Vietnamese cinema reeling

Covid-19 pandemic leaves Vietnamese cinema reeling

Vietnamese singer's YouTube channel sets global Top 50 subscription pace

Vietnamese singer's YouTube channel sets global Top 50 subscription pace

The Guardian runs feature on Vietnamese Covid-19 posters

The Guardian runs feature on Vietnamese Covid-19 posters

Warner Music sets foot in Vietnam

Warner Music sets foot in Vietnam

Famous Vietnamese folk song beats an anti-Covid-19 drum

Famous Vietnamese folk song beats an anti-Covid-19 drum

LGBT-themed movie a Netflix Vietnam favorite

LGBT-themed movie a Netflix Vietnam favorite

 
go to top