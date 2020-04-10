Vietnamese DJ joins international artists for online EDM festival

The virtual concert will feature an all-star lineup of international DJs, including Dutch DJ duo Bassjackers and Brazilian DJ duo Cat Dealers who were 34th and 46th in DJ Mag’s recent Top 100 DJs ranking for 2019.

It will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitch, the electronic dance music streaming website belonging to 1001Tracklists, for an international audience.

The event will feature videos from the homes of the artists from Friday to Sunday, with the event organizer saying: "There’s something for everyone, and the weekend promises new music, good vibes and uplifting spirits for all during this difficult time!"

Get Looze, 28, a Saigon DJ, will be the only local act, joining at 0:45 a.m. Vietnam time. He will be one of the few out of the 40-odd artists to play for an hour.

He has won two music production contests, Vietnam Pioneer Digital DJ Battle in 2014 and DJ EDM Vietnam in 2015, and was included in the 2019 Top 10 DJ list by Yeah1, the Vietnamese youth entertainment website.

In a recent Facebook post, he asked Vietnamese artists to submit tracks and mashups they produced to showcase the local music scene to international audiences.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. EST in America every day from April 10 to 12, and run for at least 10 hours. Audiences can visit the organizer's Facebook page to find the full lineup and timings.