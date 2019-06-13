Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House Xiếc tre Việt Nam lần đầu xuất hiện trên sân khấu Nhà hát Con Sò

Using bamboo as the main equipment and highlighting its role in Vietnamese culture, the show at the Sydney Opera House not only re-enacts life in Vietnam but also evokes the country’s traditions.

The artists tell stories without dialogs, instead using mime, stunts and juggling.

Musicians play an array of 17 instruments from around Vietnam on stage to enhance the performance.

The settings change constantly, taking audiences from rural villages to urban areas with busy streets and large buildings.

Tuan Le, the show's artistic director, said: "Being chosen to perform at the Sydney Opera House is a turning point for Vietnamese circus. Beyond bringing entertainment, we hope to show both foreign audiences and overseas Vietnamese what a beautiful and culturally rich country Vietnam is."

The show has been created by Nouveau Cirque du Vietnam or New Circus of Vietnam, the brainchild of Nhat Ly Nguyen, Lan Nguyen and Tuan Le. The first two are brothers who were born in France and spent their childhood there and in Vietnam before studying at the National Circus School in Hanoi.

A O Lang Pho has been performed more than 200 times in 11 countries.