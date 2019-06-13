VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House

By Khuong Nha   June 13, 2019 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

New Circus of Vietnam troupe is performing contemporary circus show 'A O Lang Pho' in Australia from June 12-15.

Xiếc tre Việt Nam lần đầu xuất hiện trên sân khấu Nhà hát Con Sò
 
 

Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House

Using bamboo as the main equipment and highlighting its role in Vietnamese culture, the show at the Sydney Opera House not only re-enacts life in Vietnam but also evokes the country’s traditions.

The artists tell stories without dialogs, instead using mime, stunts and juggling.

Musicians play an array of 17 instruments from around Vietnam on stage to enhance the performance.

The settings change constantly, taking audiences from rural villages to urban areas with busy streets and large buildings.

Tuan Le, the show's artistic director, said: "Being chosen to perform at the Sydney Opera House is a turning point for Vietnamese circus. Beyond bringing entertainment, we hope to show both foreign audiences and overseas Vietnamese what a beautiful and culturally rich country Vietnam is."

The show has been created by Nouveau Cirque du Vietnam or New Circus of Vietnam, the brainchild of Nhat Ly Nguyen, Lan Nguyen and Tuan Le. The first two are brothers who were born in France and spent their childhood there and in Vietnam before studying at the National Circus School in Hanoi.

A O Lang Pho has been performed more than 200 times in 11 countries.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam A O Lang Pho Sydney Opera House circus bamboo
 
Read more
Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films

Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films

Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival

Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival

Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification

Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification

Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity

Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity

Vietnamese student lands lead role in South Korean sitcom

Vietnamese student lands lead role in South Korean sitcom

Altar-inspired costume raises eyebrows in Vietnam

Altar-inspired costume raises eyebrows in Vietnam

 
go to top