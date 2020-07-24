VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Vietnamese celebrities to coach contestants on Asian singing show

By Dang Khoa   July 24, 2020 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese celebrities to coach contestants on Asian singing show
Ho Ngoc Ha on the poster of singing competition Asian Dream. Photo courtesy of Hoc Ngoc Ha's Facebook.

Vietnamese artists Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Bui will feature in the inaugural season of reality singing competition Asian Dream as guest mentors.

They will be joined by others from the Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and the U.S. to mentor the six contestants - Linh Tran (Vietnam), Karl Zarate (Philippines), Becky Yeung (Hong Kong), Sasha Ka (Thailand), Poova Sri Rama (Malaysia), and Tyen Rasif (Singapore).

Singer and actress Ha and musician Bui have experience in coaching contestants in reality shows.

Ha was a coach and also judge in singing competitions like The Voice of Vietnam, The X Factor Vietnam and The Remix in Vietnam. Bui coached competitors in the Vietnamese version of The Voice Kids and Vietnam Idol.

The six participants will also be coached by the two hosts, multi-Grammy award winner Michael Bolton and Philippine singer Morrisette Amon.

The contestants will go head-to-head in a series of challenges with the winner of the competition getting a chance to become a professional singer and to go on tour with Bolton next year.

The contest’s seven episodes will be aired on pay television channel AXN starting from August 6.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese singers

Asian Dream

singing competition

Ho Ngoc Ha

Thanh Bui

 

Read more

Pop singer fined for spreading fake Covid-19 news

Pop singer fined for spreading fake Covid-19 news

Vietnamese movie nominated for Venice film fest award

Vietnamese movie nominated for Venice film fest award

Vietnamese actress soars in IMDb celeb ranking

Vietnamese actress soars in IMDb celeb ranking

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed to 2022

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed to 2022

V-pop prince scales Billboard's Social 50 chart

V-pop prince scales Billboard's Social 50 chart

Five Hollywood movies starring Vietnam's A-list actress

Five Hollywood movies starring Vietnam's A-list actress

Charlize Theron lauds Vietnamese actress

Charlize Theron lauds Vietnamese actress

New V-pop prince MV tops YouTube Trending in Asia playlist

New V-pop prince MV tops YouTube Trending in Asia playlist

 
go to top