Vietnamese celebrities to coach contestants on Asian singing show

Ho Ngoc Ha on the poster of singing competition Asian Dream. Photo courtesy of Hoc Ngoc Ha's Facebook.

They will be joined by others from the Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and the U.S. to mentor the six contestants - Linh Tran (Vietnam), Karl Zarate (Philippines), Becky Yeung (Hong Kong), Sasha Ka (Thailand), Poova Sri Rama (Malaysia), and Tyen Rasif (Singapore).

Singer and actress Ha and musician Bui have experience in coaching contestants in reality shows.

Ha was a coach and also judge in singing competitions like The Voice of Vietnam, The X Factor Vietnam and The Remix in Vietnam. Bui coached competitors in the Vietnamese version of The Voice Kids and Vietnam Idol.

The six participants will also be coached by the two hosts, multi-Grammy award winner Michael Bolton and Philippine singer Morrisette Amon.

The contestants will go head-to-head in a series of challenges with the winner of the competition getting a chance to become a professional singer and to go on tour with Bolton next year.

The contest’s seven episodes will be aired on pay television channel AXN starting from August 6.