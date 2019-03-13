VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Vietnamese-American actor to play villain in new action-filled TV series

By Hoang Nguyen   March 13, 2019 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese-American actor to play villain in new action-filled TV series
Dustin Nguyen in a screenshot from the trailer.

Dustin Nguyen will play villain in Warrior, a television series based on an original concept by the legendary Bruce Lee.

The latest trailer for Warrior shows Vietnamese-American actor Dustin Nguyen as villain of the series. His character, Zing, will be the enemy of the main character Ah Sahm (played by British actor Andrew Koji).

Dustin Nguyen is best known for his roles in films like 21 Jump Street and The Man with the Iron Fists 2 and a number of Vietnamese movies such as Dong Mau Anh Hung (The Rebel), Sai Gon Nhat Thuc (Saigon Eclipse) and Huyen Thoai Bat Tu (The Immortal Legend).

Warrior is an upcoming action series that is set to air on movie channel Cinemax on April 5. Set in in the late 18th century in San Francisco, California, the series follows Ah Sahm, a martial art prodigy from China who immigrates to the U.S. and becomes a hitman for the most powerful crime organization in Chinatown.

The series is produced by Shannon Lee, daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who said Warrior was developed from an original concept developed by her father.

The first season of the series will have 10 episodes and is created by screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installment of the famous Fast and Furious franchise.

The trailer of the series has garnered 644.000 views and received many positive feedbacks.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam actor American TV series action villain
 
Read more
Vietnamese musicians test waters abroad

Vietnamese musicians test waters abroad

K-pop band Super Junior to perform in Vietnam

K-pop band Super Junior to perform in Vietnam

Vietnam wins best film, director awards at Asian film fest

Vietnam wins best film, director awards at Asian film fest

Furie storms the box office in 2019

Furie storms the box office in 2019

Vietnamese filmmakers pitch scripts to producers at Saigon event, one scores

Vietnamese filmmakers pitch scripts to producers at Saigon event, one scores

Hanoi fans enjoy a musical flashback at Boney M, Joy concert

Hanoi fans enjoy a musical flashback at Boney M, Joy concert

Boney M remembers Hanoi, Joy enjoy Vietnamese cuisine

Boney M remembers Hanoi, Joy enjoy Vietnamese cuisine

 
go to top