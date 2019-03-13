Vietnamese-American actor to play villain in new action-filled TV series

The latest trailer for Warrior shows Vietnamese-American actor Dustin Nguyen as villain of the series. His character, Zing, will be the enemy of the main character Ah Sahm (played by British actor Andrew Koji).

Dustin Nguyen is best known for his roles in films like 21 Jump Street and The Man with the Iron Fists 2 and a number of Vietnamese movies such as Dong Mau Anh Hung (The Rebel), Sai Gon Nhat Thuc (Saigon Eclipse) and Huyen Thoai Bat Tu (The Immortal Legend).

Warrior is an upcoming action series that is set to air on movie channel Cinemax on April 5. Set in in the late 18th century in San Francisco, California, the series follows Ah Sahm, a martial art prodigy from China who immigrates to the U.S. and becomes a hitman for the most powerful crime organization in Chinatown.

The series is produced by Shannon Lee, daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who said Warrior was developed from an original concept developed by her father.

The first season of the series will have 10 episodes and is created by screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installment of the famous Fast and Furious franchise.

The trailer of the series has garnered 644.000 views and received many positive feedbacks.