Vietnamese actress soars in IMDb celeb ranking

Ngo Thanh Van on set of "The Old Guard." Photo courtesy of Van.

Van moved 368 places to finish at 29th in the latest Starmeter update, a weekly chart conducted by the catalogue of the global film and TV industry International Movie Database (IMDb) Pro that measures celebrity popularity based on statistics collected from millions of users, regardless of revenue or awards. The ranking is updated every Monday.

Van is placed higher than some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Australian actress Margot Robbie (45th) and American actress Dakota Fanning (62th).

Van's rising popularity is due to her recent appearance in "The Old Guard", starring alongside Oscar-winner Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film, premiered on July 10, focuses on a pack of immortal mercenaries, who've secretly protected humanity for centuries, forced into battle after their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Van made a brief appearance in the film, playing the role of an immortal warrior named Quynh.

During a panel discussion on the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations on Thursday where she appeared as a distinguished guest, Van said she is working with an American director to produce a movie about Vietnamese superheroes for possible release next year.

Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, is a Vietnamese actress, singer and model. Her Vietnamese action film "Hai Phuong" (Furie), which she produced and starred in, is the highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

Prior to "The Old Guard," she also appeared in four other Hollywood projects - "Da 5 Bloods" in June, "Bright" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in 2017, and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" in 2016.