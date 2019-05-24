Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

As the host, Vietnam will have four troupes and they will be joined by artists from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The annual week-long festival lasts from May 25 to 31 in the northern city of Hai Phong. It seeks to celebrate art and cultural ties between the countries in the region.

The public can watch some of the performances for free. They include two concerts at the Hai Phong Exhibition Center, one in Do Son, one on Cat Ba island, and one at Tam Bac Street in the city.

The opening ceremony will be at 8 p.m. on May 25 at the Hai Phong Opera House.