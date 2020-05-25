Vietnam, int’l artists to join UNICEF virtual fundraiser

The event will feature Vietnamese singers Chi Pu, Erik, Dat G and Duuyen, DJ Nimbia, Quang Dang, Chau Bui and a stellar lineup of over 50 celebrities and public figures from across Asia, including South Korean Choi Siwon, Japanese dancer Exile Akira, Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, Indonesian actor Boy William, and many more.

The online concert is scheduled to stream on One Love Asia's official YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Vietnamese time, May 27.

Organizers, including digital media company WebTVAsia, YouTube and UNICEF, hope to ignite a sense of unity and love across Asia. All donations from the live stream will go to UNICEF Asia in an effort to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for vulnerable children. Donations can be made via YouTube’s ‘Donate Now’ button, available across 40 countries, and for 30 days after the concert.

UNICEF’s Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof, said: "Together we will create greater awareness of UNICEF’s work among children and families to recover, rebound and re-imagine a stronger future."

Check out the event's official trailer below: