V-pop prince hits global music charts with documentary soundtrack

The "Sky Tour" track was in 83rd position on the international iTunes chart earlier this week.

The original soundtrack (OST) of the document about the pop star is #5 on Itunes in the Czech Republic, #6 in Singapore and #10 in Australia.

It features eight songs performed by Tung at live shows in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City last year, and was released simultaneously with the theatrical release of the documentary on June 12.

It was the most successful opening weekend ever for a musical documentary in Vietnam, collecting VND5.5 billion ($238,700) over the three days starting Friday.

At 26, Tung already has a slew of hits as well as many accolades, including an MTV Europe Music Award and inclusion in the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Vietnam.

His music videos attract millions of views because of their high-quality visuals, artistry and wide range of concepts. His latest MV with Snoop Dogg recently hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, his fifth to do so.

Asian publications showered him with praise for achieving this feat.

Newspapers in South Korea, home to the world-famous K-pop, like CcDailyNews, Stardailynews and Sportsseoul have dubbed him Vietnam’s "number one artist."