Culture

Two Vietnamese movies chosen for Busan International Film Festival

By An Nguyen   September 5, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
A screenshot from the trailer of the film “Thua Me Con Di”, showing the two main characters, Van (L) and Ian.

“Thua Me Con Di” (Goodbye Mother) and “Anh Trai Yeu Quai” (My Annoying Brother) are Vietnam’s entries in this year’s Busan International Film Festival.

They will be shown in "A Window on Asian Cinema", one of the most important sections at the festival to be held in South Korea from October 3 to 12.

The LGBT-themed movie "Thua Me Con Di" tells the story of Van and his boyfriend Ian who have just returned to Vietnam from the U.S. When visiting Van’s family, the couple face difficulties because they cannot tell others about their relationship.

"Thua Me Con Di" is the directorial debut of Trinh Dinh Le Minh, who studied directing at the University of Texas in the U.S. He has done a few short films before, but this is first full length feature.

"Anh Trai Yeu Quai" is a remake of a South Korean movie about the differences between two brothers having a reunion after 10 years. This is the third movie of young director Vu Ngoc Phuong, and will release in Vietnam at the end of this year.

This year’s festival will feature 303 films from 85 countries, with 97 feature films and 23 short films making their world premiere.  

Trailer of the movie "Thua me con di"

Tags: Vietnam Goodbye Mother My Annoying Brother Busan International Film Festival South Korea
 
