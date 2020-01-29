Turkish singer releases Vietnamese music video

It depicts Hanoi as a city of peace and showcases places such as Hoan Kiem lake, the Hanoi Opera House, the old quarter, and Long Bien bridge.

The video also features Hanoi’s Tet culinary specialties like "banh chung" (square sticky rice cake), boiled chicken, spring roll, and Vietnamese sausage.

The musician Nguyen Van Chung has blown a new wind into this Turkish folk song by adding the Vietnamese lyrics and vibrant rhythm.

Musician Nguyen Van Chung (left) and singer Aslan Duc. Photo by VnExpress/Hoa Nguyen.

Aslan, 45, said the video represents his pure love for Vietnam. He used to be a well-known comedian in Turkey but a road accident hampered his career. Doctors had in fact said the probability of his surviving was 20 percent. But he made a miraculous recovery.

He later came to Vietnam at the invitation of his friends and worked as a translator.

He initially faced difficulties, especially in learning Vietnamese, but his determination and hard work paid off as he graduated from the Ho Chi Minh University of Social Sciences and Humanities with flying colors.

"Vietnam has become my second home, where I can live freely and pursue my dreams. The more time I spend in Vietnam, the more I love this country," he said.