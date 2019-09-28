VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Tokyo film festival to screen two Vietnamese works

By Long Nguyen   September 28, 2019 | 11:55 am GMT+7

"He Serves Fish, She Eats Flower" and "The Immortal" will be screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival next month.

"Chang Dang Ca, Nang An Hoa" (He Serves Fish, She Eats Flower), directed by Phan Dang Di, will be shown in the  "World Focus" section which introduces prize-winning works from various international film festivals as yet unseen in Japan.

A scene in Chang Dang Ca, Nang An Rau. Photo by TIFF.

A still from "He Serves Fish, She Eats Flower". Photo by TIFF.

The film depicts the drama of Thang learning how to make tofu pudding in order to win the heart of Van, a girl he meets at a tofu pudding stall. They fall for each other, but have a lot of differences. Thang tries to cook one last dish to have the heart of the woman he loves.

The 52-minute movie is a part of the HBO Asia's eight-part food anthology series "Food Lore", telling stories related to the cuisine culture of 8 Asian countries.

This is the 2nd time Phan Dang Di has his film showed at TIFF. In 2017, "Cha Va Con Va..." (Big Father, Small Father and Other Stories), a story about disillusionment within the young generation in the 1990s' Saigon, gained a lot of positive comments.

"Nguoi Bat Tu" (The Immortal) directed by Victor Vu will be shown in "Crosscut Asia", a section focuses on Southeast Asian genre films to reflect regional characteristics.

On the TIFF website, the latest movie from Victor Vu was introduced as "the first feature film from Vietnam to talk about immortality, it tells the story of a man who goes against nature to seek eternity". The movie was released in Vietnam in Octorber 2018.

The 32nd TIFF will be held in Tokyo, Japan from October 28 to November 5. Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi will serve as the President of the International Competition.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam movies Vietnamese movies Phan Dang Di Victor Vu TIFF film festival Tokyo Japan
 
Read more
Vietnamese film with romantic spirit to premiere in the U.S.

Vietnamese film with romantic spirit to premiere in the U.S.

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

 
go to top