Thousands of lanterns floated in canal as Saigon celebrates Buddhist festival

More than 5,000 paper lanterns carrying ‘wishes’ were released into a major canal in Saigon to mark the Buddhist Vesak festival.

On Saturday night, long lines of devout Buddhists could be seen around Phap Hoa Pagoda in District 3 for the lantern releasing ceremony to pray for peace on the occasion of the most important festival in the Buddhist calendar, which marks the Buddha’s birth.

It falls on the 15th day of the fourth lunar month, or May 19 this year.

Phap Hoa’s chief monk, Thich Quang Minh, said this year 6,000 people came to the pagoda for the ritual.