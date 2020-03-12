Summer EDM fest paused as coronavirus fears reverberate

People attend the Ravolution Music Festival in May, 2019, at Thu Thiem new urban area, Saigon's District 2. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Khoa.

According to an official Facebook announcement, the music festival's summer edition was pushed back without specifying any alternate date, stating the decision was made based on current circumstances in Vietnam and across the world.

"We will together overcome this difficult time and hope to stage the next Ravolution Music Festival soon," the announcement stated.

The annual outdoor music festival first blew up in 2016 as a playground for local and international music lovers, drawing many top Vietnamese artists and world famous DJs covering various EDM genres.

Last year, Ravolution Music Festival held both of its summer and winter events at Empire City in the Thu Thiem new urban area (District 2) with an all-star line-up of international DJs, including Dutchman future house DJ Don Diablo, Belgian hardstyle DJ Koen Bauweraerts, Egyptian trance DJ duo Aly & Fila, London traps powerhouse Troyboi (Troy Henry) and many more.