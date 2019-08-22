VnExpress International
Culture

South Korean artist brings global exhibition to Hanoi

By Hoang Nguyen   August 22, 2019 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Exhibition "Become a Butterfly" in Indonesia, 2016. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Ahn Jun Mo’s exhibition titled “Become a Butterfly” will be held at the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi from August 21 to September 14.

It will display 1,300 paper butterflies made by children including disabled and autistic ones from Vietnam and elsewhere, along with 20 artworks by Ahn and five disabled South Korean painters.

The event is part of the "Become a Butterly" project launched by Ahn in 2013 to help break the barrier between disabled people and others to bring them closer together.

Under the project, exhibitions have been held in many cities around the world like Brussels (Belgium), New York (the U.S.) Bali, Jakarta (Indonesia), Beijing (China), Nairobi (Kenya), Paris (France) and more.

Ahn has also organized 78 exhibitions and 80 other activities with disabled and autistic children.

The Korean Cultural Center is at 49 Nguyen Du Street. The exhibition will be on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

