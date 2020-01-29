VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Self-taught artist’s paintings add color to Saigon's landmarks

By Mai Nhat   January 29, 2020 | 12:31 pm GMT+7

Artist Pham Cong Tam uses the watercolor realism technique to bring iconic Saigon landmarks to life.

ffdsfdfs

A painting of the Saigon Central Post Office in District 1 is one of many Tam's works that was published a book called "Canh Sac Pho Thi Saigon - Cho Lon" (Urband Landscape of Saigon-Chinatown). According to the book, the artist is from Phu Nhuan District and taught himself how to use oil, lacquer and watercolors. 
fdst

A painting of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee office at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, District 1. Writer Pham Cong Luan says: "Since his (Tam's) life is closely attached to this place, his paintings capture realistic images and his emotions."
uyuryrt

The artist uses watercolor realism to capture Saigon's second tallest building, Bitexco Financial Tower in District 1, which stands 262.5m, as seen from Nguyen Hue Street.
rgnji

Students sit and chat on Nguyen Hue Street’s pedestrians-only median strip.
aaxd

Ben Thanh Market in District 1 before Tet (Lunar New Year).
ugdqaa

A statue of national hero Tran Hung Dao (1226-1300), who led armies to repel three major Mongol invasions in the 13th century, at Me Linh Square overlooking the Saigon River since 1967.
nbfdg

The Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum on Pho Duc Chinh Street, District 1, with its French colonial architecture. 
00989

Pham Ngu Lao Street, one of Saigon's many ‘backpacker’ streets.
itdhf

People perform a lion dance in front of a temple in District 5, Saigon's Chinatown. For the ethnic Chinese community, the lion dance is an indispensable part of Tet and other important festivals and events. The dance, it is believed, dispels evil and brings luck and success.

Photo courtesy of Phuong Nam Publishing

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam watercolor painting artist artwork art drawings Saigon
 
Read more
Turkish singer releases Vietnamese music video

Turkish singer releases Vietnamese music video

Saigoneers ring-in new year’s fortune with a bell

Saigoneers ring-in new year’s fortune with a bell

Vietnam mixing pot of Tet taste

Vietnam mixing pot of Tet taste

Loto musical spotlights an in-absentia LGBT Tet experience

Loto musical spotlights an in-absentia LGBT Tet experience

Netflix adds six new Vietnamese films to streaming list

Netflix adds six new Vietnamese films to streaming list

"Rat’s Weddings" galore as Vietnamese woodcut artist prepares for Tet

'The Vietnam War' producers fork out over $30,000 in song royalties

'The Vietnam War' producers fork out over $30,000 in song royalties

Modern Talking pops back to Vietnam

Modern Talking pops back to Vietnam

 
go to top