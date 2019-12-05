S.Korean professor writes book on coach Park’s Vietnam tenure

The book, translated into Vietnamese, is titled "We Are Vietnam – We Are One," charts Park’s inspirational journey with Vietnam's national men’s football teams.

It is written in the form of conversations between the author and Park and depicts that latter as a strategic manager.

Park himself has written the book’s preface. He says he has had a "brand new life" in Vietnam. "I came to Vietnam and received assistance and support from many people. I am a very lucky man in winning several matches in a row," he writes. "With Vietnamese associations and football players believing in me, I have been able to make many wishes come true and I am truly happy about it. I have been moved to tears many times by the affection I have received from Vietnamese people."

Park chose the title for the book saying its aim should be to highlight Vietnam’s united spirit, which is the main reason behind the success of Vietnamese football and its continued development.

"It is important to show the world how and why Vietnamese football is successful. To continue its growth, we should write this story down so everyone can know about it. I really want to tell the readers about the "Vietnamese spirit" and when it can be applied," Park writes.

The coach had said no to Jang’s proposal to publishing such a book saying the time was not appropriate. He was finally persuaded by the professor’s argument that the book would be the first one that offers a thorough look into physical and mental training in football.

Professor Jang Wonjae, born in 1966, completed his PhD in Literature and History at the Royal Holloway, University of London. He is currently working as a Professor of Artistic Writing at the University of SungShin and a commissioner with the South Korea Football Association.

South Korean Park Hang-seo became the head coach of the men’s national and U23 football teams of Vietnam in October 2017. Under his guidance, the team entered the finals of the Asian U23 Championship, and made headlines again, qualifying for the men’s semi-final of Asian Games 2018 for the first time in history. The national team also won the AFF Cup last December, the first time in 10 years.