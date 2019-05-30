Rare Korean artforms to be on display at Hanoi museum

"Exploring Korean culture" will include performances of jultagi, traditional Korean tightrope walking, in which artists walk and perform acrobatics on a rope while at the same time telling funny stories to traditional musical in the background.

There are more than 40 techniques in jultagi, including walking on the rope, walking backwards, jumping with one leg, sitting and lying on the rope and pretending to fall.

It was recognized by UNESCO as the one of the world's intangible heritages in 2011.

A performance of jultagi, traditional Korean tightrope walking. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Museum of Ethnology Facebook

There will also be gilnori, a street drum performance in crowded places by artists wearing colorful traditional outfits and masks.

The event aims to give attendees a look at Korean culture.

They also have the chance to try Korean traditional costumes, take part in traditional Korean and Vietnamese games, and experience making kites and paper fans and decorating mirrors with paper.

The event will be held by the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and Korean Culture Center in Vietnam. The museum is on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.