VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Rare Korean artforms to be on display at Hanoi museum

By Ngoc Dinh   May 30, 2019 | 07:40 am GMT+7
Rare Korean artforms to be on display at Hanoi museum
A Korean street dance performance. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi will host an event featuring Korean art and cultural performances on June 1 and 2.

"Exploring Korean culture" will include performances of jultagi, traditional Korean tightrope walking, in which artists walk and perform acrobatics on a rope while at the same time telling funny stories to traditional musical in the background.

There are more than 40 techniques in jultagi, including walking on the rope, walking backwards, jumping with one leg, sitting and lying on the rope and pretending to fall.

It was recognized by UNESCO as the one of the world's intangible heritages in 2011.

A performance of Jultagi, traditional Korean tightrope walking. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Museum of Ethnology Facebook

A performance of jultagi, traditional Korean tightrope walking. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Museum of Ethnology Facebook

There will also be gilnori, a street drum performance in crowded places by artists wearing colorful traditional outfits and masks.

The event aims to give attendees a look at Korean culture.

They also have the chance to try Korean traditional costumes, take part in traditional Korean and Vietnamese games, and experience making kites and paper fans and decorating mirrors with paper.

The event will be held by the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and Korean Culture Center in Vietnam. The museum is on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Related News:
Tags: Korean culture Vietnam Museum of Ethnology culture exchange Hanoi
 
Read more
Vietnamese ‘Nude’ goes under the hammer for record sum

Vietnamese ‘Nude’ goes under the hammer for record sum

The Third Wife fined for releasing ‘unapproved’ version in Vietnam cinemas

The Third Wife fined for releasing ‘unapproved’ version in Vietnam cinemas

Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

Vietnamese short film wins Cannes award

Vietnamese short film wins Cannes award

Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

 
go to top