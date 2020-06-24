Prominent Vietnamese artworks go under online hammer in global sale

The event, Arts du Vietnam (Vietnamese Art), is a collaboration between the French Drouot Digital and Hanoi-based PI Auction House.

Art collectors can bid online on the Drouot Digital platform or bid directly at the Sofitel Metropole Hanoi Hotel.

"We believe that just a strong push can create a link between the domestic art market and the world; and then then more and more art lovers and collectors will honor the values of Vietnamese art," said Nguyen Do Son, CEO of PI Auction House.

"New Year Festival", a lacquer painting by Vietnamese artist Nguyen Gia Tri. Photo courtesy of PI Auction House.

The artworks being auctioned range from the French colonial era and go through the Vietnam War to the contemporary period.

They include cultural themes like the "Le Hoi Dau Nam" (New Year Festival) by Vietnamese artist Nguyen Gia Tri, who pioneered the transformation of of decorative lacquer pieces to elaborate works of art. He is known as the father of Vietnamese modern lacquer paintings.

An oil on canvas painting called "Truu Tuong" (Abstract) by Le Ba Dang, and the works of other prominent Vietnamese names such as To Ngoc Van and Bui Xuan Phai are also set to be auctioned.

Drouot is a popular name among art lovers around the world. In 1851, it became the headquarters to La Chambre Nationale des Commissaires-Priseurs Judiciare (National Chamber of Judicial Auctioneers), founded by Napoleon I in 1801, and continues to be a place of reference for the French and European art market.

All the artworks to be auctioned are on display at PI Auction House on Trang Thi Street, Hanoi, until June 25.