Culture

Pop singer fined for spreading fake Covid-19 news

By Ha An   July 31, 2020 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Singer Hoa Minzy. Photo courtesy of Hoa.

Vietnamese pop singer Nguyen Thi Hoa, aka Hoa Minzy, has been fined VND7.5 million ($323) for posting wrong Covid-19 information on her Facebook page.

On July 28, the 25-year-old singer shared a section of text stating that Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam warns residents over Covid-19, urging them to stay at home, and limit going outside. "Next week is an important landmark, with the cases increasing from 75 to 100-500."

Hoa admitted her mistake, saying she had not verified information before sharing it on her personal Facebook page, which has 1.3 million followers, according to Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communication.

The Health Ministry affirmed that this was incorrect information. Hoa removed the post and issued a public apology on Facebook.

Last February, actress Ngo Thanh Van, singer Dam Vinh Hung and actress Cat Phuong were also fined VND10 million ($430) each for posting inaccurate information on Covid-19.

Under current regulations, individuals who post fake news on social media can be fined up to VND15 million ($650).

Vietnam now has 509 Covid-19 patients. Of these, 373 have recovered.

