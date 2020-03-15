Photos of Vietnam advance to US photo contest's shortlisted finalists

The editors of Smithsonian magazine, the official journal published by the Smithsonian Institution or the world's largest museum, education, and research complex based in Washington, D.C., have selected 60 images out of 36,000 submissions sent in from 145 countries and territories.

The competition has six categories: Natural World, American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, and Mobile.

General public can check out the contest page to browse the 60 finalists and vote for the Reader’s Choice winner, with voting open until March 30. The Reader’s Choice winner, six category winners and Grand Prize winner will be announced on March 31.

Take a look at five photos taken in Vietnam from the finalists of the 17th Smithsonian Photo Contest below.

Blooming - Travel finalists

A photo of local fisherman catching anchovy on Hon Yen Islet, central Phu Yen Province. A mere 15 kilometers to the north of provincial capital Tuy Hoa, Hon Yen has long attracted travelers with its pristine coral reefs visible during low tide. Only a small proportion of the entire catch is sold fresh, with most of it being dried or salted. Salted anchovy is the most important raw material to create traditional fish sauce; the humble anchovy becomes the spirit of Vietnamese cuisine. Photo taken by Thien Nguyen in June 2019.

Harvesting Water Lilies - Travel Finalists

A photo of women clean water lilies before delivering them to a local market in Long An Province. Photo taken by Tan Nguyen Tan in September 2019. Water lilies, which blossom during the flooding season, are used for decoration and to make tea. Their stalks are edible and can be eaten raw with either fermented paste or braised sauce, or dunked into sour soup or hotpot.

Cave Fishing - Travel Finalists

A photo of a father and son catching fish inside a cave in southern province of Kien Giang during the monsoon season. Photo taken by Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn in May 2019.

A Fish Seller Displays His Goods - Travel Finalists

A photo of a man poses with his scooter in Hanoi with a delivery of pet fish. Photo taken by Jon Enoch in February 2019.

Follow the Herd - Altered Images Finalist